Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Priveterra Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priveterra Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. 177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

