Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 3.97% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $9,665,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCLF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 1,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,565. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.