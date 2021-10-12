Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 1.45% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,926,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners stock remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,089. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

