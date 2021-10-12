Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 4.98% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,495. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

