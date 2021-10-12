Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

