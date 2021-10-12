Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 699,780 Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 699,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.21% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

