Spring Creek Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.15% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 194.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 973,332 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $4,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $4,121,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,944,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

