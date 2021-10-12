Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 6.45% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSPT remained flat at $$9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Company Profile

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.