Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 5.91% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRSG. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,852,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,435. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

