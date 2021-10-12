Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.26% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $233,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $624,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,186. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.