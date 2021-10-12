Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 2.50% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $3,386,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $5,330,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $5,381,000.

KRNL remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,461. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

