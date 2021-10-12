Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $87,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $473,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAA remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,486. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

