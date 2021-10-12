Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $2.92 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.79% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFVI. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $195,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

CFVI stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

