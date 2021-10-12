Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 520,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 5.20% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAH. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

