Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $7.28 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 7.41% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,775,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,666. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.