Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AURC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

