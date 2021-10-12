Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

