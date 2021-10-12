Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,707,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.