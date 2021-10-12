Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Tuesday. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,606. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

