Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $11,464,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at $5,020,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at $4,618,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at $2,409,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at $2,008,000.

Shares of GIWWU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,967. GigInternational1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

