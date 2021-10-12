Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.97% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSDA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

