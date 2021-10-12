Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $9.04 Million Investment in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAMMU. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,068,000.

RAMMU traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

