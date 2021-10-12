Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 264,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 3.09% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,449,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of EJFA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 3,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,846. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

