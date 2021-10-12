Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 2.22% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,183,000.

NASDAQ SBEA remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,043. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

