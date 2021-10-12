Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases 57,413 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of North Atlantic Acquisition worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $447,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,368,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

