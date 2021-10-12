Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $7,046,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at about $1,745,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIVU remained flat at $$9.93 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,839. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.