Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.55% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GHAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,246. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.