Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 5.83% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $4,614,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

