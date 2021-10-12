Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,389. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

