Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 600,000 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 5.92% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $683,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $981,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $974,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 100,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.