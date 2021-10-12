Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 600,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTPY. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,543. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

