Spring Creek Capital LLC Sells 100,289 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Spring Creek Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,363,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

