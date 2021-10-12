Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 1.43% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000.

HIII traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

