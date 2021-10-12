Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.70% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,130,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,006,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,295,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DiamondHead stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.