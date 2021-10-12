Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSKYU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

