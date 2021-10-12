Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $6.79 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 7.01% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO remained flat at $$54.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,037. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

