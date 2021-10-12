Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 2.47% of Colicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000.

Colicity stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,438. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

