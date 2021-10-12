Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Iron Spark I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISAA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

ISAA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.