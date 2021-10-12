Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.88% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,763. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

