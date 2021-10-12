Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBCP remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,590. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

