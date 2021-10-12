Spring Creek Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Bridgetown worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN remained flat at $$9.81 on Tuesday. 1,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,640. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

