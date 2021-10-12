Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 303.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.27% of Sprout Social worth $108,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,645 shares of company stock worth $19,892,436. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.