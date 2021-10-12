Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.12

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 121184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.