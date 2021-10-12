St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Lowered to GBX 1,635

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

STJ opened at GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.03. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,590.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,477.44.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

