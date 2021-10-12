St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 1,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

