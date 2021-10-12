Stafi Market Capitalization Tops $18.14 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00096609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00419633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00034210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

