Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.22

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 470.22 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 498.10 ($6.51). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 491.70 ($6.42), with a volume of 8,793,989 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 470.22. The company has a market cap of £15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). In the last three months, insiders bought 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

