Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

