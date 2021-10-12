Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,537 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.19% of Starbucks worth $256,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $3,110,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. 69,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,539. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.26.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

