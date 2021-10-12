State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 67,258 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 235.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

